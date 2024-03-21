Zimbabwe: Zncc Boss Bags Award

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president Mr Mike Kamungeremu has been awarded the prestigious Business Leadership Commendation Award at the 12th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards in Ethiopia.

The ALM Persons of the Year Awards are Africa's premier vote-based endorsements, annually reserved for leading Africans contributing to the continent's progress, positively altering its perceived negative image.

Organisers said Mr Kamungeremu was honoured for enhancing private sector representation through fostering global partnerships, speaking at conferences and signing memorandums of understanding.

"Under his leadership, ZNCC influences policymaking, conducts influential industry surveys, and advocates business-friendly environments, earning the title Voice of Business," reads part of the citation from the organisers.

"As managing director of Tendo Electronics, he leads market-leading ICT and backup power solutions, winning awards for innovative data centre deployments."

Speaking after accepting the award, Mr Kamungeremu said he was heartened by the work that had been put in place by all the staff at ZNCC to ensure that they delivered on their mandate. He commended the Government for creating a conducive environment allowing businesses to prosper.

"The award is an affirmation of the work we are doing at ZNCC. It is refreshing to note that outsiders are taking stock of what we are doing in furthering the interest of the private sector in Zimbabwe," said Mr Kamungeremu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was given the award as the president of ZNCC, but the award is definitely not a personal accolade. It is coming because of the work that our team at ZNCC led by our chief executive officer Mr Chris Mugaga are doing, supported ably by the board that oversees the ZNCC which is our national executive committee.

"I simply collected the accolade on their behalf but I would like to actually congratulate them for the work that they are doing which is being recognised by outsiders in Africa."

From Southern Africa, only Mr Kamungeremu and the commissioner general of the Botswana Revenue Services won awards.

The awards ceremony was attended by eminent persons who included President William Ruto of Kenya and the former president of Liberia, Mr George Weah.