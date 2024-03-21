Zimbabwe: Water Shortages Bite Cabbage Farmers

The El Nino-induced drought that hit the country this season has hounded many farmers out of cabbage production causing depressed supplies of the commodity against a rising demand in most mass markets countrywide.

In an interview recently, Knowledge Transfer Africa chief executive officer Dr Charles Dhewa confirmed the development saying: "Cabbages are known to thrive during the rainfall season, as they require ample water for healthy growth. Unfortunately, we experienced below-average rainfall this season leading to water scarcity and unfavourable conditions for cabbage cultivation. As a result, only a few farmers have been able to produce cabbages resulting in significantly reduced supplies."

Cabbages are selling at between US$0, 50 to US$1 per head. The current high demand for the vegetable is also attributable to its versatility, nutritional value and affordability as the crop is known for its relatively low cost of production compared to other vegetables, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious individuals and families.

Dr Dhewa said farmers and agricultural authorities were currently exploring alternative irrigation methods and water conservation techniques to mitigate the impact of water shortages on crop production and help increase overall supplies to local markets.

"Our hopes now rest on the upcoming winter season to see if there can be a potential increase in cabbage production to meet demand on the market. If the anticipated increase in production materialises, it could help alleviate the current low supply and meet the high demand for cabbages in the market," added Dr Dhewa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Water Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, due to a recent outbreak of disease on cabbage crops some regions the Government called on cabbage farmers to maintain vigilance against diseases citing their detrimental impact on the economy and profitability of cabbage farming, especially for small-scale farmers with limited resources.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development chief crop production specialist Mrs Hilda Manditsvara highlighted the damage pests and diseases can cause on cabbages.

Pests that can affect cabbages in Zimbabwe include cabbage aphids (Brevicoryne brassicae). These are small, soft-bodied insects that feed on cabbage plants by sucking sap from the leaves. They can multiply quickly and cause stunted growth, curling of leaves, and the development of sticky honeydew. They can also transmit viral diseases.

Mrs Manditsvara furthers emphasised that diseases can significantly reduce cabbage yields by affecting plant growth and development, which has damaging effects on the country's economy.

There is also decreased market value due to diseases such as blackleg, clubroot and alternaria leaf spot that can cause blemishes, discoloration and deformation of the cabbage heads, making them less marketable. This can result in low prices and reduced profitability for farmers, impacting their income," she added.

The plants must be protected from insects through timely spraying of pesticides. Regular watering is highly recommended as the crop should never be stressed.