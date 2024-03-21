Zimbabwe: Trial of Suspected Fraudster Smith Opens

Yeukai Karengezeka — The trial of suspected fraudster Michael Smith on two counts of theft of trust property, 12 counts of fraud and 25 counts of corruptly concealing transactions from his principal has finally opened before Harare magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera.

The State had made some amendments on the charges and the counts were read to Smith and he pleaded not guilty to all.

Initially, the magistrate had proposed that the trial be adjourned to April 8 and then be on the continuous roll but Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje asked for an earlier date arguing that the trial had taken so long to open and it would also disadvantage the witnesses that had been coming to court.

Mrs Chichera then ruled that the trial be adjourned to Monday next week. Smith's lawyer Mr Takudzwa Nyambira has to tender his defence outline.

Mr Chirenje is expected to open the State case on Monday and start leading his witnesses.

Smith allegedly defrauded MA Auto Suppliers, trading as Mr Cruiser, of at least US$38 000 and R124 000 while he was a director of the company and the main owner, Mr Michael Scot Asher, was away in Australia during the Covid-19 era and unable to return when travelling was restricted.

The court heard that Smith allegedly failed to disclose to Mr Asher that their company was paying its South African suppliers through a third party, Mant Procurement (Pvt) Ltd. Mant Procurement was allegedly masterminded by Smith, purely to inflate costs with the excess amounts shared with his accomplice Tony Oatley.

The case was brought before the court in 2022, but the trial failed to open on time as Smith was making several applications before the court that were subsequently dismissed.