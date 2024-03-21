Morocco: Washington - Ambassador Youssef Amrani Received By IMF Managing Director

Washington — Morocco's Ambassador to the United States, Youssef Amrani, was received Wednesday by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, for a working meeting on the prospects for cooperation between Morocco and the international institution, in view of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings, scheduled in Washington (April 17-19).

During the meeting, Kristalina Georgieva commended Morocco for the excellent arrangements put in place for the successful organization of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings that took place in Marrakech in October 2023.

The IMF official also hailed the significant economic progress made by Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, as well as its exemplary role in social construction and development.

She further affirmed that Morocco is a model of resilience and post-earthquake management thanks to targeted and effective government actions.

For his part, Youssef Amrani hailed the long-standing cooperation between Morocco and the IMF which continually materializes in concrete actions through technical assistance programs and more recently through mechanisms of financing such as the Flexible Credit Line and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

The Ambassador recalled the main axes of Government policies aimed at improving macroeconomic balances and effectively implementing Morocco's development strategies in various sectors.

He also reiterated the importance of reforming the Bretton Woods institutions in order to ensure a stronger voice for Africa, respond to new socio-economic challenges and promote more inclusive multilateralism.

The working meeting is part of the follow-up to the important achievements made during the Annual Meetings in Marrakech and demonstrates the common will to strengthen the partnership between Morocco and the IMF in order to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the Kingdom.