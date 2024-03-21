Kenya: Bulking Up, Keeping Time and Harsh Winter - Stanley Wilson Speaks of Aik Trial Experience

Nairobi — Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Stanley Wilson is confident that he will ink a permanent deal with Swedish top tier side AIK, once he completes his trials.

Wilson has been on trials at the club for the past two months, and according to reports from the club, has impressed the coaching staff who are waiting for him to turn 18 before they offer him a professional contract.

And Wilson, speaking to Capital Sports has explained the massive difference he has experienced in Sweden. Visibly, the once tiny and timid midfielder has bulked up and is now stronger on the ball, adding on the already splendid technical skills he has.

"When I left here, I was smaller but now I have grown bigger and bulked up. In Europe, size is really important. They have better facilities there so in terms of gym training, diet as well, you just have to grow in size. Also, I feel that I have grown mentally as well. The way I look at things now and how I judge situations is different," Wilson told Capital Sports.

He adds; "I have hopes that I will remain there once the trials end. I have been giving my best everyday and I will still give my best when I go back."

Wilson has also spoken on the harsh winter times in Sweden, but says his positive mentality has been a big help for him. Another thing that he has had to learn; time!

"The cold there is a lot and the winter is harsh. But one of the things that I believe is that your mentality can carry you through any situation. I have always had a positive mentality and despite the winter, I have just kept my focus on working hard," Wilson says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On time, he says; "Football is about the little details and time is one of them. In Africa, we are not serious on time. Out there, they don't joke with time. Even one second attracts a fine. It is one of the lessons I have learnt that we have to be serious with time.

Wilson, who was signed from Sharks at the start of the season, and was also called up to the national team Harambee Stars for the first time, says he has enjoyed his time in Sweden and looks forward to taking his career to the next level.

"Every footballer always wants to go to the next step of their career. I have really enjoyed it so far and I am looking forward to more," Wilson says.

He adds; "In terms of football it hasn't been a very big switch because just like in Sharks, they love to play the ball. Technically and tactically, you need to work more and I feel that I have managed to cope really well."

He looks forward to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Eric 'Marcelo' Ouma, who earned a massive leap in his career before switching to Poland at the start of the new season. Another player who inspires him is Stars' skipper Michael Olunga who also started off in Sweden before making big moves to Spain and Japan.

"I always speak to them and they encourage me to work harder. They are definitely an inspiration and I always listen to their advice. Hopefully, I can follow in their footsteps."