Sudan: NRC Statement Following UN Security Council Session On Conflict-Induced Hunger in Sudan

The March 20 session of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, on the dire conflict-induced hunger in Sudan, must be a catalyst for urgent diplomatic action.
The Sudanese people have endured nearly a year of war, reportedly exacerbated by military support from external actors, that has triggered the world's largest internal displacement crisis. The resulting rampant violence and protection abuses have been met with a woefully inadequate humanitarian response, and hamstrung by delay and denial of authorisations needed to effectively respond. This has included delayed or denied visas, blockages of movements, and a lack of comprehensive, sustained access into and within Sudan.
Despite the Council's welcome call for a ceasefire and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, as the UN reports, the conflict rages on and aid access remains severely obstructed.
And now, people have been forced to the brink of widespread famine.
Every second that ticks by without a dramatic shift in the conduct of hostilities, and scale-up of the humanitarian response, costs exponentially more lives.
We urge Member States to continue to build on the recent Security Council action on Sudan by:
- Requesting regularised humanitarian briefings in the Security Council to monitor implementation of the provisions in UN Security Council resolution 2724, and the recommendations to address food insecurity put forward by the UN Secretary General's resolution 2417-related report on Sudan;
- Complementing ongoing UN and political diplomacy with concerted bilateral, coordinated engagement with all conflict parties to minimise civilian harm and ensure sustained access for humanitarian goods and personnel within and through all ports of entry into Sudan; and
- Committing humanitarian funding for the response in Sudan and neighbouring countries - including direct support for locally-led frontline initiatives--and utilizing the high-level Humanitarian Conference in Paris on April 15 to announce concrete diplomatic commitments to support civilian protection and access to assistance.