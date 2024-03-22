Sudan: NRC Statement Following UN Security Council Session On Conflict-Induced Hunger in Sudan

The March 20 session of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, on the dire conflict-induced hunger in Sudan, must be a catalyst for urgent diplomatic action.

The Sudanese people have endured nearly a year of war, reportedly exacerbated by military support from external actors, that has triggered the world's largest internal displacement crisis. The resulting rampant violence and protection abuses have been met with a woefully inadequate humanitarian response, and hamstrung by delay and denial of authorisations needed to effectively respond. This has included delayed or denied visas, blockages of movements, and a lack of comprehensive, sustained access into and within Sudan.

Despite the Council's welcome call for a ceasefire and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, as the UN reports, the conflict rages on and aid access remains severely obstructed.

And now, people have been forced to the brink of widespread famine.

Every second that ticks by without a dramatic shift in the conduct of hostilities, and scale-up of the humanitarian response, costs exponentially more lives.

We urge Member States to continue to build on the recent Security Council action on Sudan by: