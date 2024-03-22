South Africa: Durban Residents Protest for Water On Human Rights Day

"How can we celebrate human rights without water?" asks protester

More than 70 protesters gathered at Durban City Hall on Human Rights Day demanding that the eThekwini municipality provide a reliable, safe water supply.

Protesters came from Verulam, Phoenix and Tongaat. Some said they had been without tap water for six months. They want officials to be held accountable for having failed them so badly.

On 4 February, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu had promised residents that they would have tap water by 15 February. This did not happen.

Verulam Water Crisis committee chairperson Roshan Lil-Ruthan said they wanted to work together with the municipality to develop a permanent solution.

Kogie Reddy, a resident, said, "It is in the Constitution that government must provide water."

"How can we celebrate human rights [when we are] without water?' asked Maraj Jumnalall of Run for Human Rights Global.

Njabulo Zungu, from the office of the mayor, accepted the memorandum.

"I can't say when they are going to respond, but I will only make sure that they receive it," said Zungu.