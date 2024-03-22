South Sudan: Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula On 'Special Leave' After Corruption Claims Speculation

21 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Late on Human Rights Day, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula stepped aside from public office under a cloud of corruption allegations and amid rumours of her possible arrest.

On Thursday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula became the first speaker of democratic South Africa to take special leave from the responsibility of heading the legislative sphere of state.

Two days earlier, a raid by the Investigating Directorate (ID) on her Johannesburg home triggered speculation about her possible arrest in connection with bribes of millions of rands solicited while she was defence minister.

"Given the seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately," Mapisa-Nqakula said.

"This decision by myself is meant to protect the integrity of Parliament and ensure its sacred duty and its name continue unblemished."

Her announcement came about four hours after a parliamentary statement that said Mapisa-Nqakula "is leading a multi-party delegation ... to the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland".

'Ready to cooperate'

Mapisa-Nqakula said her lawyers had been in touch with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to inform it "of my readiness to comply and cooperate should the need arise". Despite Tuesday's ID raid, she said that to date "no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication of an imminent arrest"...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.