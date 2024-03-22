Angola to Attend Extraordinary Summit On DRC in Lusaka

Luanda — The Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, is traveling Friday to the Zambian capital, Lusaka, to participate in an extraordinary summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mozambique.

According to the Press Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, João Lourenço is participating in the meeting, to be held on Saturday (Marc 23), as SADC chairperson.

The extraordinary Lusaka summit was convened to address the security situation in the Southern African region, with a focus on the latest developments in eastern DRC and northern Mozambique.

The meeting will be chaired by the head of state of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, in his capacity as ongoing president of the SADC Organ for Cooperation in the Areas of Politics, Defense and Security.

It will bring together the Troika duo of Organ and SADC, the DRC and Mozambique as well as the troop contributing countries for SADC missions in these two Member States, respectively SAMIDRC and SAMIM.

The Organ Troika is the SADC institution responsible for promoting peace and security in the region.

The Lusaka summit will assess the progress made by SAMIDRC and SAMIM, which were deployed to support the governments of DRC and Mozambique in re-establishing peace, security and stability.

Currently, the Troika of the SADC Organ is composed of Zambia, acting president of the Organ; for Tanzania, as the next president; and for Namibia, outgoing president.

In turn, the SADC Troika is constituted by Angola, as chairperson of SADC; Zimbabwe, as the next president; and DRC as outgoing president.

Contributing countries with SAMIM personnel include Angola, Botswana, DRC, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In turn, the States that contribute troops to SAMIDRC are Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania, which work in collaboration with the Government of the DRC.

The Lusaka summit is preceded by extraordinary meetings of the Inter-State Defense and Security Subcommittee (ISDSC), Senior Officials and the Ministerial Committee of the Organ (CMO). VC/IZ/DOJ