Egyptian Air Force Continues Airdropping Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

21 March 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Air Force (EAF) has continued conducting airdrops of tons of humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, into the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian C-130 military aircraft continued their flights from Al-Arish Airport to drop tens of tons of food supplies and humanitarian needs in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, daily flights by Egyptian aircraft continued, in cooperation with their counterparts from the Kingdom of Jordan and a number of brotherly and friendly countries, to drop tons of aid over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip, coinciding with the opening of the Rafah land crossing for the flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

