Kenya: KQ Partners With Virgin Atlantic Expanding Access to Caribbean Destinations

Kenya Airways patrons are poised to access various Caribbean destinations served by Virgin Atlantic following the formalisation of a codeshare pact with the UK-based carrier, principally owned by British entrepreneur Richard Branson.

Passengers embarking on KQ flights will seamlessly connect via London to Caribbean nations such as Barbados, The Bahamas, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Virgin Atlantic will affix its code on Kenya Airways' London flights, furnishing travelers with effortless entry to Kenya Airways' expansive array of African and global destinations.

Virgin stands as the solitary UK-based carrier to engage in codesharing on the Heathrow-Nairobi route, thereby granting its clientele flexibility and travel alternatives.

Julius Thairu, Commercial and Customer Officer at KQ, expressed enthusiasm for the onset of this partnership with Virgin Atlantic, highlighting the collaborative enhancement of travel experiences for esteemed customers.

Mr Thairu highlighted the augmentation of choices, convenience, and seamless connectivity to major global destinations.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, stated that their customers will enjoy a seamless travel experience, replete with enhanced opportunities to accrue and redeem miles, along with amplified benefits for Sky Priority members.

By the freshly inked agreement, Virgin Atlantic's Gold and Silver Flying Club members, alongside Kenya Airways' Gold and Platinum Asante Rewards members, stand to benefit from SkyPriority services.

SkyPriority amenities, encompassing priority check-in, baggage handling, and boarding privileges, will be readily accessible at the key hubs of both airlines in London, Heathrow and Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta. Notably, KQ and Virgin both operate under the umbrella of the SkyTeam alliance.