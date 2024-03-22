South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt After Security Officer Shot and Wounded His Colleague in Bela Bela

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Bela-Bela has launched an intensive manhunt following an incident in which a security officer allegedly shot and wounded a colleague. The incident occurred on Thursday, 21 March 2024, at about 12:30 on a farm belonging to the Church, at Radium, a few kilometres outside Bela-Bela town.

According to preliminary investigations, the two male officers were on duty at the time of the altercation, which quickly escalated, leading to one officer discharging a firearm at the other. The 37-year-old victim was shot at several times. He was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting, leaving the service pistol at the guard room.

Police have opened a case of attempted murder.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned this act of violence, especially among security personnel tasked with protecting the community and is assertive the investigating team will diligently trace and arrest the perpetrator to face the full might of the law.

Police are appealing to members of the public who have any information that could lead to the suspect's arrest to come forward. Information can be provided anonymously and will be treated with the strictest confidence. The public can contact Lieutenent Colonel Annemarie Smith on 082 319 9336 or detective standby number at 082 565 8603.Alternatively, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station or use the My SAPS App.