South Africa: Three Suspected Hitmen Fatally Wounded in Shootout With Police

press release

DURBAN — Three suspected hitmen were shot and fatally wounded when they started a gunfight with police in Eshowe on Thursday afternoon, 21 March 2024.

Police officers from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Stabilization Team were acting on intelligence about the suspects who were carrying firearms and were believed to be on their way to execute an assassination. The suspects were intercepted near King Dinizulu and police officers signalled for the suspects' vehicle to stop. The suspects sped off and a high speed chase ensued.

Realizing that police were catching up with them, the three suspects got out of their vehicle and fired shot at the police. The tactically astute police officers returned fire and the three suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout. One police officer was injured during the shootout.

Two firearms, one with a serial number filed off and several rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects. A search inside the suspects' vehicle led to the recovery of a hand grenade and rounds of ammunition of a rifle. Two of the suspects have been identified and were allegedly involved in several cases of taxi-related murder and attempted murder cases within the King Cetshwayo District.