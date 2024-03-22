South Africa: Cape Flats Safety Forum Calls for Anti-Gang Strategy - South African News Briefs - March 22, 2024

Cape Flats Safety Forum Calls for Anti-Gang Strategy

The Cape Flats Safety Forum has urged the government to adopt a fresh strategy to combat gang violence on Human Rights Day, prompted by a recent surge in shootings and gang-related crime across several communities, including Mitchells Plain and Bishop Lavis, reports EWN. The South African Police Service (SAPS) escalated its presence in various Cape Flats areas during the week to quell the violence. "We are saying to the agencies they also need to have a multi-faceted approach to include community organizations and members of the community that have like-minded thinking to ensure that we have safer Cape Flats," said Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Fatally Shoot Three Suspects Linked to Taxi-Related Killings

In a targeted operation, KwaZulu-Natal police engaged and fatally shot three men suspected to be involved in numerous taxi-related killings across the province, reports IOL. Acting on intelligence, officers from the Provincial Stabilisation Team intercepted the suspects near King Dinizulu after receiving information about an alleged assassination plot. A high-speed chase ensued when the suspects attempted to flee, resulting in a shootout between them and the police. Despite one officer sustaining injuries, the police tactically engaged and neutralized the suspects. Firearms, including one with a filed-off serial number, along with ammunition, were seized from the suspects. A hand grenade and rifle ammunition were found inside the suspects' vehicle. Two of the deceased suspects were identified and linked to several taxi-related murder and attempted murder cases in the King Cetshwayo District.

Bafana Bafana Coach Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala Shot in Home Burglary

Former Bafana Bafana football coach Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala was injured after being shot during a burglary at his residence in Centurion, Tshwane, reports News24. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, three armed suspects broke into the house, held the family at gunpoint, and proceeded to shoot Tshabalala before stealing a laptop and cell phones. The incident led to a case being opened for house robbery and attempted murder. The former Orlando Pirates legend is undergoing recovery in the hospital, as said by family spokesperson Thato Matuka, who expressed gratitude for the support received from the public, the South African Police Service, and neighbours for their quick response. The family has requested privacy during Tshabalala's recuperation.

More South African news