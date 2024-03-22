Seychelles: Tanzanian National Sentenced 12 Years in Prison in Seychelles for Importation of Cocaine

22 March 2024
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The Seychelles Supreme Court has sentenced a 50-year-old Tanzanian national to 12 years in prison for the importation of a controlled drug, the Seychelles Police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Shabani Kizamba Shabani was arrested on September 26 in 2022 upon his arrival in Seychelles on a Qatar Airways flight by police and airport officials. A total of 984.78 grammes of cocaine was found in his possession after he was searched.

Under the Misuse of Drug Act, 2016, the maximum penalty for importing a controlled Class A drug is a term of life imprisonment and a fine of up to SCR 1 million ($74,200).

Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has a zero-tolerance drug policy and has stepped up measures to combat the trafficking of illicit drugs on its shores.

