Kenya: Gachagua Banking On Churches to Win Fight With Liquor Tycoons

Nairobi — Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has said the government will work with church leaders in the ongoing fight against illicit brews.

Speaking on Thursday during the burial of Joseph Mwangi, father to Benjamin Gathiru, Embakasi Central MP, he announced plans to convene a meeting with church leaders to onboard in the fight.

"Church leaders are an integral part of our society soon. I will hold a meeting with church leaders so that they can help in this fight which I believe we can win together," said Gachagua.

The Deputy President told administrators that they must win the war against illicit brews saying that those unable to eradicate the menace will face dismissal.

"I want to be clear that Nyeri and Uasin Gishu counties must lead the war against brews. The President and I must lead from the front in our counties so it's either you eradicate brews or be shown the door," he told administration officials.

Gachagua said that he is passionate about the fight having lost some of his family members due to alcoholism and such he is determined to win the war.

The DP, accompanied by over 20 MPs, called for unity of leadership in the Mt Kenya region saying that unless the region comes together no tangible development can be realized.

Lawmakers who accompanied Gachagua committed to supporting efforts to eradicate illicit brews.