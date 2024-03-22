Tunisia: Head of State Calls for Developing Effective National Strategy for Public Transportation in Tunisia

Tunis — President of the Republic, Kais Saied, had a meeting, Thursday, at Carthage Palace with Minister of Public Works and Housing in charge of the Transport Ministry Sarra Zaafrani Zanzri during which he stressed the need to develop an efficient national strategy which would save the public transport sector from the crisis it has been facing since the early 1990's.

The Head of State also called for finding «immediate solutions» pending the development of this strategy saying that «every day citizens spend long waiting hours for public transportation.»

He criticised «the small number of buses in Greater Tunis which does not exceed 300 buses or a little more.»

Saied underlined that the right to transportation is a constitutional right. Each citizen has the right to travel in good conditions which meet all safety conditions and on time.

He pointed out that the loans the Tunisian government gets are often used to build new roads rather than developing the public transport fleet, including buses, railways, and trains.

The meeting also shed light on the situation of Tunisian airlines, which is facing a crisis and needs urgent solutions.