Uganda: Museveni Urges Local in Lwengo On Having Smaller Families

President Yoweri Museveni urged residents of Lwengo to adopt smaller family sizes and embrace healthier lifestyles .

Speaking at a fundraising ceremony held at Mbirizi Muslim playground, President Museveni highlighted the economic consequences of large families, emphasizing the need for sustainable population growth to foster development in the area.

He stressed the importance of making informed choices to extend life expectancy and enhance the overall well-being of the community.

He underscored the correlation between family size and economic prosperity, urging individuals to consider the long-term implications of their reproductive decisions.

"Sometime back before providing vaccines for killer diseases and essential drugs, people used to give birth to a large number of children because they were saying that what if I give birth to a small number of children and they die. So, they were producing for themselves and graves but since we brought these drugs children are no longer dying for the killer diseases and that fear must go out of your minds because it was like an insurance policy and if you know that when I have two children will all survive the fear will go away and you will manage to take care of them and yourselves," Museveni said

The president also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Lwengo Muslim district headquarters and a health centre IV in Lwengo town council, signalling government's commitment to improving infrastructure and healthcare services in the district.

However, challenges persist, as highlighted by Lwengo District chairman Ibrahim Kitatta.

Kitatta lamented the prevalence of corruption, bribery, and embezzlement among local leaders, citing these issues as major impediments to development.

He echoed the sentiments of many residents who have long called for increased government intervention to address systemic issues hindering progress in Lwengo.

"President the people you gave money for service delivery in Lwengo especially that for road maintenance did not reach the district," Kitata said

He also raised concerns about the education sector, noting that public schools in Lwengo were flouting presidential directives by unlawfully deducting money from parents.

This practice, he argued, was contributing to a decline in educational opportunities for children in the district.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Dear president, foundation bodies have violated your directive of not deducting any amount of money for school fees but here, it is on record that government primary schools in Lwengo are still deducting school fees from parents to give education to their children although you gave us funds to pay government teachers' salaries and capitation grant."

In response to these challenges, President Museveni vowed to tackle corruption head-on and ensure that public resources are utilized transparently for the benefit of all citizens.

He condemned the actions of government school headteachers who continued to demand school fees from parents, reaffirming his commitment to free and accessible education for all Ugandan children.

"As Kitatta was saying, some of the people do not understand the meaning of free education. We knew there were very many families who can not afford paying school fees for their children and that is why we said that if the parents have failed, let the government pay for them. Therefore, those who are bringing back charges in government schools are making a very big mistake and they should stop it immediately."

In a gesture of support for local development initiatives, the president donated shs200 million towards the construction of the Lwengo Muslim district headquarters and a health centre IV.

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, called for unity among Ugandans to foster national development, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in overcoming challenges and building a prosperous future for all.

As President Museveni's visit drew to a close, the message resonated clear: by embracing smaller families, combating corruption, and prioritizing education and healthcare, Lwengo residents can chart a path towards a brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come.