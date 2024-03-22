Rwanda: Comedian Arthur and Wife Expecting Their First Child

22 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

Comedian Arthur Nkusi announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Fiona Muthoni during his performance at the two-years celebration of the Gen Z comedy show held on March 21.

The comedian revealed the news to a big audience that he was about to perform for expressing how happy he felt after receiving the news from his wife.

This comes after speculations about his wife being pregnant. The couple however, had not made any comments about the speculations.

"By the way, something new, I am expecting so I am normal. The moment my wife told me that she was pregnant I looked at her and said thank you," the comedian told the audience during his performance.

The crowd applauded the great news from the comedian after many had been wondering if the rumors were true or not, while for others it was new news to them.

Comedian Arthur Nkusi and CNBC Africa news anchor and 2017 Miss Africa first runner-up Fiona Muthoni tied the knot in August 14, in a small but intimate wedding ceremony held at Rushel Kivu Lodge Hotel beach in Rutsiro District.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.