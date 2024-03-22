Rwanda: Comedian Arthur and Wife Expecting Their First Child

Comedian Arthur Nkusi announced that he is expecting his first child with his wife Fiona Muthoni during his performance at the two-years celebration of the Gen Z comedy show held on March 21.

The comedian revealed the news to a big audience that he was about to perform for expressing how happy he felt after receiving the news from his wife.

This comes after speculations about his wife being pregnant. The couple however, had not made any comments about the speculations.

"By the way, something new, I am expecting so I am normal. The moment my wife told me that she was pregnant I looked at her and said thank you," the comedian told the audience during his performance.

The crowd applauded the great news from the comedian after many had been wondering if the rumors were true or not, while for others it was new news to them.

Comedian Arthur Nkusi and CNBC Africa news anchor and 2017 Miss Africa first runner-up Fiona Muthoni tied the knot in August 14, in a small but intimate wedding ceremony held at Rushel Kivu Lodge Hotel beach in Rutsiro District.