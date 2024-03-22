Rwanda: Ministry of Youth Official Arrested On Bribery Charges

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has apprehended Patrick Niyigena, an official with the Ministry of Youth and Arts responsible for business innovation and talent development.

Niyigena is suspected of engaging in bribery and abusing his authority.

According to a statement released by RIB, Niyigena was arrested on March 21 on suspicion of soliciting illegal benefits and misusing his position.

The investigation revealed that Niyigena used his role in the selection process for the Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Competition, known as the YouthConnect Awards 2024, and allegedly manipulated the system to favour certain candidates, the investigators say.

He is said to have demanded money from candidates in exchange for advancing their profiles.

RIB says investigation is still ongoing with a view to determine the full extent of alleged offence.

The investigative body called on people with information regarding corruption related to the YouthConnect Awards 2024 or previous editions to come forward to help with the inquiry.

Niyigena is currently being held at the Nyarugenge RIB station pending the transfer of his casefile to the prosecution.

If convicted, he could face a prison term of five to seven years and/or a fine ranging from three to five times the amount of the bribe involved.

Additionally, for abuse of authority, he may be liable for a jail sentence of seven to 10 years, and/or a fine ranging from Rwf 5 million to Rwf 10 million.