Uganda: Museveni Appoints Gen Muhoozi As Uganda's Army Chief

President Museveni (centre) waves at officials (file photo)
22 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday, March 21, appointed Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

Gen Muhoozi, 50, who has been serving as senior presidential advisor in charge of special operations, replaced Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, who was appointed minister of state for trade in a host of appointments and promotions, both in cabinet and the military.

Muhoozi, who is President Museveni's son, has served as the Commander of the Land Forces, a position he occupied until October 2022. He has been active in the UPDF since late 1990s and became a four-star general in October 2022.

He graduated from elite military schools,including UK's Royal Military College Sandhurst; US Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth; and Egyptian Military Academy.

Among other officers who got new appointments on Thursday are Lt Gen Peter Elwelu who became a Senior Presidential Advisor, and Lt Gen Samuel Okiding, who takes over as Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

Maj Gen Leopold Eric Kyanda was appointed Defence Attaché while Maj Gen Jackson Bakasumba has been named Joint Chief of Staff.

Brig Gen David Mugisha was promoted to Major General, while Col Asaph Nyakyikuru was promoted to Brigadier General.

