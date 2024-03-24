Morocco/Angola: Football - Morocco Bests Angola in Friendly

23 March 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco's national football team beat Angol 1-0 in a friendly game, held Friday evening at the Grand stadium in Agadir.

The Atlas Lions dominated the game from start to finish, but they had to wait until the 71st minute for the opening goal, after Angolan defender David Carmo accidentally put the ball into his own net.

Despite this small win, the national squad, slightly reshuffled with the entry into play of Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz and AS Monaco player Eliesse Ben Seghir, played a great game against a well-organized Angolan defense.

Morocco will play another friendly against Mauritania on March 26 in the same city.

