Kenya: Heavy Rains to Continue Across the Country Until Wednesday - MET

Nairobi — Several parts of the country will continue experiencing heavy rainfall with the onset on Saturday until Wednesday.

Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) issued the projection in its latest weather bulletin on Saturday.

KMD Director Kennedy Thiong'o also warned of isolated storms over some parts of the country.

"Rainfall is expected over some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, and the Coast and North-western," he said.

"North-eastern Kenya is likely to be generally sunny and dry," Thiong'o stated.

The Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley are likely to experience rainfall, showers, and thunderstorms during the day, showers over several places at night, and maximum temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius with minimum temperatures of more 10 degrees Celsius.

The North-western region including Turkana and Samburu counties will experience a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius with isolated rainfall in parts of the region.

Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi County will experience showers in several places, the meteorological agency said.

KMD projected minimum temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

South-eastern lowlands and the Coastal region will experience showers across with maximum temperatures predicted at 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 15.

Isolated areas in Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo counties will also experience rain. KMD forecasted the maximum temperatures at 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19.