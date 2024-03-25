Egypt: UN's Guterres Begins Solidarity Mission to Egypt and Jordan Amid Regional Crises

In the face of escalating conflicts and humanitarian crises, UN Secretary-General António Guterres is set to embark on his annual Ramadan solidarity trip, commencing this weekend in Cairo, Egypt. The trip, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, takes place amid turbulent times, particularly with the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In a tradition that started when he served as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to shine a light on Muslim communities in distress, Mr. Guterres is slated to arrive in Cairo on Saturday, where he will reiterate his urgent calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and the cessation of violence, notably in Gaza and Sudan. His visit underscores the UN's commitment to addressing pressing humanitarian concerns in conflict zones.

During his time in Egypt, the Secretary-General will journey to northern Sinai, a region deeply impacted by conflict. There, he will visit a hospital in El-Arish, demonstrating solidarity with those affected by the violence. Additionally, he will meet with UN humanitarian workers in Rafah on the Egyptian side, discussing strategies to alleviate the suffering of those caught in the midst of conflict.

Annual Ramadan solidarity trip

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, Mr. Guterres will partake in a Ramadan iftar with refugees from Sudan, who have fled their homeland due to ongoing hostilities there.

He is expected to emphasize the importance of peace and stability, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan, urging all parties to observe a cessation of hostilities.

Moreover, the Secretary-General will engage in discussions with Egyptian officials, furthering diplomatic efforts to address regional challenges and foster cooperation in conflict resolution.

Visits to UNRWA in Jordan

Following his engagements in Cairo, Mr. Guterres will proceed to Amman, Jordan, continuing his Ramadan solidarity trip. In Jordan, he will visit facilities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which provides essential services to the population, highlighting the UN's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities amid crises.

During his time in Amman, the Secretary-General will share in a Ramadan iftar with Palestine refugees and UN staff, underscoring the importance of compassion and unity during times of adversity.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with Jordanian officials, reinforcing collaborative efforts to address regional challenges and promote peace and stability.

As the world grapples with ongoing conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, Secretary-General Guterres' Ramadan solidarity trip serves as a reminder of the UN's unwavering commitment to upholding humanitarian principles and fostering peace in the most challenging of circumstances.

