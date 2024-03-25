South Africa: Embassy Staff, Students Confirmed Safe After Attack in Russia

24 March 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that South African embassy staff and students who are based in Russia are safe following a terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall.

According to media reports, more than 130 bodies have been recovered from the rubble and more than 100 people were injured on Friday.

"The South African Embassy staff in Moscow, including local recruited personnel, are all accounted for. All South African students that we know of in Moscow are safe. The South African government condemns this attack and all acts of terror.

"Condolences to the families of the victims and we wish the injured a speedy recovery. We will continue to monitor the situation and share updates," the department's spokesperson Clayson Monyela said in a tweet on social media platform X.

