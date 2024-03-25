Malawi: Chakwera Declares State of Disaster in 23 Districts

Eldson Chigara/UNFPA Malawi
At Naotcha primary school, where Edith took refuge in a temporary camp set up for those displaced by the disaster, she learned the fate of her daughter.
24 March 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has this evening declared state of disaster on 23 districts.

This follows a special taskforce report which the President received following the wave of disaster which hit the country since this year's rain season.

"It is on the basis of this report that I stand before you tonight, by the powers conferred upon me by Section 37(1) of the Disaster Risk Management Act (2023), to declare a State of Disaster in 23 out of Malawi's 28 districts affected by El Nino conditions," he said.

The declaration which is with effective today applies to the following districts: Nsanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Zomba, Machinga, Mangochi, Balaka, Mwanza,

Neno, Lilongwe, Mchinji, Ntcheu, Salima, Dowa, Dedza, Ntchisi, Kasungu, Nkhotakota, and Karonga.

The President said apart from the late and erratic onset of rains, these districts have

experienced inadequate rains, floods, and prolonged dry spells, which have severely damaged crops and the prospects of food production.

"Our preliminary assessment is that close to 2 million farming households," he said.

The president has since asked stakeholders to come and assist the disaster ravaged situation.

These stakeholders include both national and international organizations such as United Nations family, World Bank, parastatals and all other well wishers.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.