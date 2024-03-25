Ugandans Urged to Prioritize Environmental Conservation Amidst Climate Change Crisis

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Hajjat Lukia Nakadama Isanga, has called upon Ugandans to actively engage in reforestation efforts whenever trees are cut down for purposes such as charcoal production, poles, and other similar uses.

She emphasized this during the annual "Green Friday" event organized by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) on the second Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan at the National Mosque in Old Kampala.

The event serves as a reminder for Muslim faithful to contribute to environmental conservation by planting trees across the country.

Nakadama commended Hajjat Afua Ssebyala, popularly known as Mama Green, for spearheading the Green campaign.

She also highlighted the connection between deforestation and the prevailing hot weather conditions, urging Ugandans to actively participate in afforestation campaigns like the Ramadhan Green Fridays to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Hadji Abbas Ssekyanzi Muluubya, the UMSC Secretary-General, echoed the same message and urged all Muslim leaders in the UMSC lower structure to intensify their Green Friday campaigns in their respective areas.

He encouraged Muslim communities to plant three trees for every one that is cut down, instead of leaving idle plots of land.

Hajjat Ssebyala revealed that her team has successfully planted over 400,000 trees of various species in 15 districts and aims to reach a target of one million trees.

The event was attended by Sophie Safina Kenyanji, UMSC National Chairperson, the Muslim Women's Council, Sheokh Imran Ssali, Secretary for Religious Affairs, and many others.

During the event, one thousand and two tree seedlings of Avocado, Jackfruit, and Umbrella were distributed for free. Numerous trees were planted, and the program concluded with the inspection of a mature memorial tree that was planted by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during his last visit to the UMSC Headquarters on November 17, 2016.