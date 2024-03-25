Rwanda: Bralirwa Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Production Line As Part of € 30m Expansion Project

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Bralirwa Plc, part of the HEINEKEN Company, celebrated a significant milestone with the official inauguration of its new production line at its brewery in Rubavu District, highlighting the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.

Over the past couple of years, the company has made strides in innovating and expanding its brand portfolio to meet evolving consumer preferences.

As part of the expansion project, Bralirwa invested over 30 million Euros (40 billion Rwf) which included the installation of its inaugurated packaging line. This is in line with the company's commitment to developing the Rwandan beer market for sustainable growth and proactively investing in digital technology and innovation to improve its operations.

The new production line will also operate with reduced energy and water consumption, contributing to HEINEKEN's mission to achieve net zero across all its production sites by 2030.

The event, which was held at the company's brewery in Rubavu District, was graced by RDB Ag. Chief Investment Officer, Philip Lucky, Her Excellency the Ambassador of the Netherlands, Ambassador Joan JJ Wiegman, the Mayor of Rubavu District, Prosper Mulindwa, the Director General of Industrial Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Fred Mugabe, as well as representatives from the private sector, distributors, and others.

Speaking at the event, Etienne Saada, Bralirwa's Managing Director, thanked the Rwandan government for its visionary leadership, transparency, and commitment to promoting sustainable investment.

"For the past 67 years, Bralirwa has continuously invested in innovation and growth with a clear goal - to win the hearts of our customers. This has been made possible by an environment conducive to growth and prosperity, as well as the commitment and dedication of our key stakeholders and employees," said Saada.

RDB Ag. Chief Investment Officer, Lucky, commended Bralirwa for its continued investment in the country and said that the new production line is a testament to the company's commitment to its vision, dedication, and continuous investment.

"This brewery expansion is a shining example of the positive impact that strategic investments can have on our economy and society," said Mr. Philip.

Bralirwa's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through its ongoing investment initiatives. The leading beverage company has taken a significant step towards its commitment to excellence, quality, and passion for delivering products that its consumers love.