South Africa: EskomSePush Now Tracks Water Outages Too! - South African News Briefs - March 25, 2024

EskomSePush Now Tracks Water Outages Too!

South Africa's go-to app for load shedding, EskomSePush, is expanding its services, reports News24. The app now delivers real-time water outage alerts alongside its existing load shedding schedules. This move taps into EskomSePush's 2.5 million users and proven track record of providing accurate information. Through "area alerts," users can stay informed about planned and unplanned water outages, alongside electricity and weather disruptions. This is especially helpful during water crises like the recent Randburg shortage. The app ups the ante with a new self-reporting feature, encouraging users to contribute to community awareness. With over a million already using area alerts, EskomSePush is partnering with municipalities in major cities (Johannesburg, Cape Town, etc.) to improve outage communication.

Search Continues for Missing 6-Year-Old Joshlin Smith in Western Cape

Six-year-old Joshlin Smith has been missing for five weeks, prompting an ongoing search led by Western Cape police, reports IOL. Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie urged the community and influencers to avoid spreading unfounded rumors on social media regarding the investigation. Despite a drop in the number of individuals actively involved in the search, police continue to pursue leads based on gathered information. Joshlin, a grade 1 pupil from Saldanha Bay, was last seen on February 19. Her mother, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, who has been arrested and charged in connection with her disappearance, claimed to have left Joshlin in the care of her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, another co-accused. Four individuals, including Smith, Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Lorentia Lombaard, have been arrested in connection with the case. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area to reassure residents of the authorities' commitment to finding Joshlin.

Child Abandonment Cases Surge in South Africa, Prompting Action

The Department of Social Development reported a noticeable increase in child abandonment cases, with over 250 incidents recorded nationwide in 2023, reports News24. The majority of cases were concentrated in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and the Western Cape. The issue gained attention following a recent incident where a newborn baby was found abandoned outside a creche in Delft. While the Western Cape Department of Social Development expressed concern over the problem, they said the importance of avoiding institutionalization and instead focusing on temporary safe care and further statutory processes for abandoned children. To combat this, awareness campaigns, school programs, and support services for struggling parents are being implemented. Adoption is promoted as a safe alternative. The department aims to educate communities about the dangers of abandonment and available support options.

More South African news