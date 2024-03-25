South Africa: Which Zuma Is the Right Zuma for Me?

analysis

We have been blessed with not one, but two Zumas to possibly lead us after the elections. One nation, two Spears! What a time to be alive?!?!

Dear readers, compatriots, and would-be Zuma wives.

It has been a while since I have written to you, and for this I must apologise. I try as much as I can to avoid excusing my shortcomings, but in this case, askies tog. Lately I have found myself totally incapacitated; unable to do anything or contemplate any other matter other than the great conundrum of our time: which Zuma is the right Zuma for me?

I know beyond a shadow of doubt that, just like me, most of you - if not all of you - overflowed with rapturous ecstasy on 16 December 2023, upon hearing the news that our country's single most beloved politicking human, the benevolent Jacob G Zuma, would be leaving the ANC to build a new home, a sanctuary, a piece of heaven if you will, for us, his most faithful followers.

I for one will never forget the moment I heard the news; Matthew 18:3-5 suddenly came to mind: "Verily I say unto you, except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven." I immediately knew mine and my fellow Zuma followers' toddler-esque faith was being...