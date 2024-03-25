Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF to Crack Whip On MPs, Officials Bunking Crucial Meetings of Party Organs

ZANU PF Politburo member, Ziyambi Ziyambi has called for disciplinary action to be taken against his party's Members of Parliament (MPs) and officials, who deliberately absent themselves at important meetings of organs of the ruling establishment.

Ziyambi, who is also Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister, said attendance at party meetings was a constitutional requirement which must be respected and adhered to.

Addressing delegates during a Zanu PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) indaba held in Chinhoyi on Sunday, Ziyambi said it was unacceptable for some MPs and party officials to bunk meetings without giving satisfactory apologies.

His remarks followed the attendance of just four legislators namely Chegutu West MP Shaky Timburwa, Magunje MP Supa Monga, Hurungwe East's Chenjerai Kangausaru and Chinjai Kambuzuma of Hurungwe West out of a possible dozen-and-half MPs from the province.

"I have made a worrying observation that about only three or so MPs out of the so many that we have in the province have come for today's PCC meeting.

"Let me remind fellow comrades that attendance is a requirement. Even in various organs of the party, the Youth, Women's and War Veterans leagues, kindly ensure this requirement is fulfilled by having regular meetings with all members present," said Ziyambi.

Some of the absentee MPs were in good health and choose to attend other Parliament and government programmes while ignoring the supremacy of party ones, he added.

Ziyambi, who doubles as Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself adheres to schedules of the party's organs, which include the Central Committee and Politburo.

The party will not function properly and deliver on its mandate if elected representatives willfully abscond gatherings to discuss key developmental issues.

Reacting to the warning by Ziyambi, Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said if the intolerable trend continues she will take stern disciplinary action against errant MPs and other elected party officials.

"From now onwards, we will take disciplinary action against those who continue to be absent. I will be writing those warning letters...they are coming," she further warned.

She told delegates that the national commissariat department had tasked provinces to prepare for the upcoming cell and village restructuring exercise.

Reconfiguration of contentious District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) has been put on ice pending modalities by the national commisar Mike Bimha on how to constitute them. Those engaging in politicking ahead of DCC elections have been warned to desist from the illegal conduct.

Among other notices given during the meeting were that Kadoma will this year host provincial festivities to mark Independence Day and that organs must mobilise supporters to meet President Mnangagwa when he soon commissions an underground mine in Chegutu.