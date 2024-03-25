South Africa: SA Parliament's Motion On Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Gains Significant Support Despite Falling Short in Ipu Assembly Vote

document

Leader of the South African Parliamentary delegation, Ms. Sylvia Lucas, has addressed the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), advocating for the inclusion of its critical motion as an emergency item. The motion's aim was to address the pressing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and underscore the importance of international action in response to the situation.

Ms. Lucas highlighted the dire circumstances in Gaza, emphasizing the need for immediate and comprehensive international attention. The South African parliamentary proposal, entitled "Raising awareness of the International Court of Justice provisional measures for Israel in relation to Palestinians in Gaza, and of the need for urgent action on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," called for urgent measures by international parliaments. The measures included raising global awareness, facilitating the release of hostages, providing humanitarian aid, preventing violations of international law, fostering dialogue and negotiations, and supporting the two-state solution.

Ms. Lucas underscored the crucial role of the International Court of Justice's judgment and provisional measures for Israel in providing a legal and diplomatic framework for resolving the conflict and its humanitarian fallout.

In accordance with the IPU Rules for the Inclusion of an Emergency Item in the Assembly Agenda, any member of the IPU can request the inclusion of an emergency item in the Assembly's agenda. This request must be supported by a brief explanatory memorandum and a draft resolution, detailing the scope of the subject. For an emergency item to be accepted, it must relate to a recent major international situation needing urgent action and is appropriate for the IPU to express its opinion. It also requires a two-thirds majority of the votes cast. The Assembly is permitted to place only one emergency item on its agenda per session, and if multiple requests achieve the required majority, the one with the most positive votes is accepted.

The draft resolution proposed by South Africa built on relevant international laws, United Nations and IPU documents, and offered impartial assessments and recommendations. It emphasised the need for immediate action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, compliance with legal measures stipulated by the International Court of Justice, and the importance of global awareness and adherence to international law.

The South African delegation's initiative at the 148th IPU Assembly represents a significant step towards international parliamentary cooperation and collective action in resolving one of the world's most pressing humanitarian crises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While the South African Parliament's proposed motion did not secure the necessary two-thirds majority, falling short by just 12 votes with a total of 904 out of the required 916, its significance cannot be overstated. This narrow margin highlights the substantial support and recognition the motion received from the international community, reflecting a growing awareness and concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The efforts of the South African delegation in bringing this critical issue to the forefront of the IPU Assembly have been instrumental in raising global consciousness and advocating for urgent action. The near success of this motion, in the face of such a stringent voting requirement, underscores not only the pertinence of the issues raised but also the commitment of the global parliamentary community to addressing complex international crises.

This outcome is a strong indicator of the potential for future collaborative efforts and the pressing need for continued dialogue and action on this crucial humanitarian matter.