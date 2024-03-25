Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Seedlings Preparation Underway for This Year's Planting Season

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed that seedlings are under preparation across Ethiopia for this year's planting season as part of the Green Legacy Initiative.

Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative is more than just planting; it is an integrated management of existing forests and biodiversity, the premier shared on X page.

Prime Minister Abiy added that the Green Legacy Initiative is also crucial to restoring mass degraded landscapes and improving the ecosystem.

"As we prepare for this year's planting season ahead of us, seedlings are under preparation throughout the country," Abiy stated.

As part of the ambitious Green Legacy Initiative to plant 50 billion trees in two phases, Ethiopia successfully planted 32.5 billion seedlings to date.

The initiative is a demonstration of Ethiopia's long-term commitment to a multifaceted response to the impacts of climate change and environmental challenges, it was learned.