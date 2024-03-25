Ethiopia: FM Taye Exchanges Views With Maltese Counterpart On Common Concerns

Addis Ababa, — Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atske Selassie has discussed with his Maltese Counterpart, Ian Borg, to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

FM Taye had a fruitful meeting with Ian Borg, Minister of Foreign, European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Minister's visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering cooperation between the two nations.

Accordingly, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exchange of views on issues of common concern, it was indicated.

Ambassador Taye congratulates the Government of Malta for its Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) chairmanship.

He also appreciated the government of Malta for playing a positive role in multilateral forums including the UN Security Council by taking a reasonable and balanced position on pressing global peace and security issues.

During the visit, Minster Borg engaged in high-level meetings with key Ethiopian government officials including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, to explore opportunities for further collaboration and partnership.

This discussion would allow deepening the understanding and friendship between the people of Ethiopia and Malta.The two countries are working together to enhance their cooperation in various fields. They have also signed Memorandum of Understandings on aviation, tourism, and diplomatic training.

It was recalled that Ethio-Malta Investment and Trade Promotion Forum was held on 12 March 2024 in Addis Ababa where 30 Maltese companies and 150 companies from Ethiopia took part in the joint business forum.