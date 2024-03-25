Sudan: Civilians Dead and Injured in Sudan Air Strikes and Raids

West Kordofan / El Gezira — At least a dozen civilians have been reported killed and many more wounded, in ongoing air strikes and ground operations by the warring Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's West Kordofan and El Gezira states.

The medical emergency room of Babanousa in West Kordofan reported the death of a woman and two children, and four wounded in nearby village of Shuaa near the town on Friday. They were killed in aerial bombardments, allegedly by the Sudanese Air Force on the countryside of Babanousa.

The Babanuosa emergency room says said in a post on social media that the army's warplanes carried out air strikes on Friday afternoon, on the countryside of Babanousa, targeting the village of Shuaa, which houses 618 displaced families "who fled the war taking place in Babanousa".

According to the emergency room, "there are no RSF troops in the villages and countryside of Babanousa".

El Gezira

Five people were killed, and others injured in villages in El Hasaheisa and Rufaa localities in El Gezira on Friday in attacks reportedly launched by paramilitaries of the RSF.

The Hasaheisa Resistance Committees reported on their Facebook page on Friday that Sheikh Bilal village was subjected to an RSF attack, the second of its kind, on Friday. A young man was shot dead.

In the village of Wad Bahai, two people were killed in an RSF raid on the village for a third time in the past few months. The attackers robbed the villagers of their remining cars, money, and other valuables.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The RSF also allegedly plundered Um Deleiba village in the area of Tabit on Friday afternoon. They fired at the inhabitants, killing one man, and injuring several others.

The resistance committees of Rufaa reported the death of a young man and injury of four others in an RSF raid of Dalut El Bahar village on Thursday evening, after Taraweeh prayers.

The Hasaheisa Resistance Committees announced the killing of a man during an RSF attack on the village of Abu Adara, near Tabit, on Thursday.

In a previous statement, the El Hasaheisa Resistance Committees reported the injury of three villagers in attacks by the RSF on the villages of El Kubar and Nayel, west of El Hasaheisa town, on Wednesday, in an attempt to establish bases in the areas. When the people of the two villages strongly expressed their objection, the RSF fired gunshots at the villagers, wounding three of them.

The resistance committees added that the RSF also attacked Tenoub village near Tabit for the second time, since they took control of El Gezira on December 18, and "stole all the flour and crop stocks, furniture, and everything they could get their hands on".