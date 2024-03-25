Kenya: Betty Kananu Stars As New Look Equity Picks 10th Win of the Season

24 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Despite missing their captain Melissa Akinyi, Equity Hawks showed no signs of struggle as they easily thwarted Africa Nazarene University (ANU) 53-21 to pick their 10th win of the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women's Premier League at the Nyayo Gymnasium on Saturday.

Akinyi missed the game due to illness, and in her absence, Betty Kananu was the star of the show for the bankers, as she sunk in a game-high 17 points to see her team enjoy a comfortable victory.

Rachel Akinyi also had double digit scores with 10 points, as the new look bankers firmed up their chase for a comfortable play-off position.

Equity have recruited well in the mid-season transfer window, raiding defending champions and arch rivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to sign Akinyi, Rita Anyango and Jemimah Omondi.

The Hawks have also signed Ivy Opicho from Strathmore University. Deborah Atieno from Zetech University and Elizabeth Okumu from University of Nairobi (UoN).

They were simply a class above the hard fighting ANU as they led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, and 21-9 at halftime. Kananu was effective on the offensive boards, and drew fouls, which she converted most of.

Meanwhile holders KPA continued with their unbeaten run, as they easily swatted aside USIU 68-46 in Mombasa.

