African Union's Youth Pavilion Empowers Young People At 13th African Games

The African Union's Women, Gender, and Youth Directorate (WGYD) partnered with various organizations to host a dynamic Youth Pavilion at the margins of the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. This initiative aligns with Agenda 2063's vision of an Africa driven by its youth.

Recognizing Africa's young population (over 400 million aged 15-35), the pavilion aimed to empower them. Over 500 participants engaged in capacity-building sessions equipping them with essential 21st century skills, fostered connections through mentorship and networking opportunities, and engaged in meaningful dialogue with industry leaders on issues like migration, housing, and climate change. The pavilion also promoted entrepreneurship through a supportive environment and showcased youth leadership's role in achieving an integrated Africa. Attendees also participated in sports for development initiatives and various educational games tackling crucial topics such as financial literacy and online safety, aligning with the WGYD's commitment to youth development. Additionally, the event highlighted flagship initiatives like 1 Million Next Level and WYFEI 2030, showcasing efforts to address systemic barriers that hinder economic prosperity for young Africans and women.

In his address, Honorable Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports commended the Youth Pavilion as an ideal platform for youth empowerment. "The concept of this Youth Pavilion is a step in the right direction. It will serve as an incubator for various youth-related activities, shared experiences, foster empowerment, and give young people a platform to network and tap into other opportunities yet to be explored", he said. He also reiterated that it is their responsibility as African leaders to provide platforms or avenues such as the Youth Pavilion to nurture young people to take ownership of the future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her remarks, Ms. Prudence Nonkululeko Ngwenya, WGYD's Director stated that "Aspiration 6 of Agenda 2063 affirms that the Africa We Want is " an Africa, whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people, especially its women and youth, and caring for children". However, for our continent to fully harness Africa's youth's full potential, we need to ensure that they are meaningfully engaged and equipped with the skills they need to thrive."

Building upon successful initiatives at the 3rd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) and the Youth Connekt Africa Summit 2023, this Youth Pavilion was a vital space for young Africans to develop skills, collaborate, and access mentorship, ultimately accelerating their development and contributing to a brighter African future.