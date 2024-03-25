Tanzania: Siraki Wins Empowerher Excellence Awards

Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Queen Siraki has made her new mark in sports being the first women golf official to win major awards.

Siraki was awarded the Innovation in Women Empowerment category Awards at the EmpowerHer Excellence Awards (EEA) organised gala ceremony held in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

She was presented the awards by chief quest Minister President's Office-Planning and Investment, Kitila Mkumbo during the occasion several personalities were also honoured.

EEA is dedicated to recognising and celebrating the remarkable achievements of women across Tanzania. It is an investment forum & achievement banquet for celebrating success, fostering collaboration, and igniting change.

Siraki quickly acknowledged those who contributed to her success: "I am dedicating this Award to TLGU and each of us (ladies' golfers)! Without your contribution and dedication, our union will not go forward. Thank you very much," stressed Siraki.

She said Fridays was a great day, after was among the nominees before went on to win the Innovation in Women Empowerment category.

"I was nominated as a TLGU Executive for the job well done. It was the first time that even the organisers were not much aware of our beloved union (TLGU) and they asked a lot of questions in the process and made an assessment of our progress," she explained.

Siraki added: "This is just to say, the community sees the union's efforts, national team and individual players as well.

"We may not have reached where we want to be with our game so far, but let's continue to fight to put a good mark on our game and union," she added.

She noted that Tanzania has been blessed with talented ladies' golfers who put the country into the spotlight in international assignments.

Siraki led the gallant Tanzanian ladies' golf team 'Tanzania One' bravely defended their East and Central All Africa Golf Challenge Trophy (ECAACT) title by seven strokes in Kigali, Rwanda last year.

Tanzania claimed the overall team title after returning 689 total strokes to retain the title in the biannual competition.

National team heroine Madina Iddi put the country into the spotlight after being crowned the 2023 Kenya Amateur Ladies Golf Open and Ghana Open Champions, while Vicky Elias won the Tanzania Open beating a strong field of top East and Central African golfers in Arusha last year.