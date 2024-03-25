Egypt: Ministry of Agriculture Denies News of Deadly Virus Affecting Poultry

25 March 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's media center has denied reports claiming that a new deadly virus is affecting poultry in farms.

In a statement Monday, the media center said it had contacted the Ministry of Agriculture, which dismissed the news as baseless.

No variants of avian viruses have been detected in the farms, the Ministry assured, noting that campaigns are conducted across Egypt to health check fowl as a precautionary measure.

So far, the production cycles are regular and no health problems have been reported.

The media center called on all media outlets to verify any information from official sources before circulating it, warning that such news could create confusion.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.