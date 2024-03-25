Egypt: Ministry of Agriculture Denies News of Deadly Virus Affecting Poultry

The Cabinet's media center has denied reports claiming that a new deadly virus is affecting poultry in farms.

In a statement Monday, the media center said it had contacted the Ministry of Agriculture, which dismissed the news as baseless.

No variants of avian viruses have been detected in the farms, the Ministry assured, noting that campaigns are conducted across Egypt to health check fowl as a precautionary measure.

So far, the production cycles are regular and no health problems have been reported.

The media center called on all media outlets to verify any information from official sources before circulating it, warning that such news could create confusion.