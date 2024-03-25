Egypt: PM Chairs Meeting to Prepare for Second Meeting of Higher Council for Investment

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli chaired a meeting Sunday, at the Government Headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, to prepare for the second meeting of the Higher Council for Investment in the presence of CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba.

Spokesman for the Cabinet Mohamed El Homsany, stated that the meeting saw a review of several agenda items proposed for the Higher Council for Investment, which is scheduled to be chaired by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

El Homsany pointed out that the topics to be discussed include reviewing the implementation of decisions from the previous meeting held in May 2023, as well as addressing several issues and draft laws intended to stimulate the investment climate, improve the business environment, and encourage investors.

Madbouli also affirmed the continuation of providing various forms of support to the private sector to enhance its contribution to economic activity, in accordance with the provisions of the state's economic policy document, the spokesman added.

El Homsany clarified that during the meeting, the premier emphasized the government's determination to continue implementing the program of structural reforms for the Egyptian economy, including support for priority sectors such as industry, agriculture, tourism, telecommunications, and information technology.