Egypt: Sports Min. Congratulates Wrestling Federation After 4 Wrestlers Qualified to 2024 Olympic Paris

Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhi asserted on Sunday the importance of implementing President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to support Egyptian athletes, referring to great successes achieved by the Egyptian sports system thanks to the political leadership's support.

In a press release, the minister congratulated the Egyptian Wrestling Federation after four wrestlers were qualified to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Earlier, Gamal Abdel Nasser, Amr Hussein, Mostafa Ali and Diaa el Din Kamal were qualified through the African and Oceania Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers that was held in Alexandria on March 22-24.