South Africa: Call to Transform the Biodiversity Sector

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has called for the urgent transformation of the biodiversity sector.

"This transformation must ensure the meaningful and equitable inclusion of rural communities and previously disadvantaged individuals into the biodiversity economy, and biodiversity conservation and sustainable use in general," Creecy said on Monday.

Leading the inaugural Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba in Boksburg, the Minister said such inclusion is critical for sustainable rural socio-economic development to address the triple burden of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

"This requires new approaches such as investment in community owned land for conservation compatible land-use with biodiversity-based enterprises, more inclusive processes, opening up of value chains, and ensuring equitable and inclusive access and benefit flows.

"There are already strong examples of successful land restitution projects which provide a beacon of hope for land restitution in conservancies, such as the Tshivhula CPA, the Makuleke in the Limpopo section of the Kruger National Park and Babanango in KwaZulu-Natal province.

"Isimangaliso Wetland Park Authority has evolved innovative partnerships that will combine private sector investment in accommodation facilities with community partnerships that offer tours, boat rides, laundry services, and other hospitality offerings," Creecy said.

The Minister said such opportunities within the biodiversity sector can be further substantially developed, and in particular associated with protected areas, game reserves, and game ranches, to create benefit flows for surrounding communities by opening avenues for business ventures to participate in supplying services to the establishments.

The Minister said financial support is required to sustain conservation and grow the biodiversity economy as well as ensuring market access for services and products from previously disadvantaged individuals and communities as a key challenge.

"The vision of the White Paper and the ambition of the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy can never be achieved without the private sector and rural communities. Later today, over 100 proposals will be pitched to investors.

"This is a key function of this Indaba, to make connections for win-win outcomes. I am hoping that many of these projects will be picked up and come to fruition. I can assure you that the government will support and facilitate their success.

"I am also very pleased that the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has established a Biodiversity Economy Investment Portal, which will be an ongoing conduit of opportunities for investment," she said.

Following capacitation of the Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise (SMME) entrepreneurs, the 12 projects currently on the portal have been through a rigorous process of development, supported by the Department of Small Business Development and Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs).

"Interest from previously disadvantaged individuals and community Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) is strong, with over 150 having come forward and been trained and capacitated to develop business cases, and we anticipate a stream of opportunities to be uploaded on the portal over time," the Minister said.

Themed "Collective Action for Thriving People and Nature", the Indaba has convened a range of stakeholders in the biodiversity sector including government officials, traditional leaders and healers, academia, business, communities and youth structures.

"We can no longer afford to have fragmented, isolated approaches that are not inclusive and integrated. We need economic scaling - to think big picture I am convinced that if we work collectively to achieve the goals and objectives of the revised National Biodiversity Economy Strategy, we will find that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, to the benefit of all, while promoting and enhancing the wellbeing of animals and nature more broadly. A new deal, with thriving people and nature," she said.

The National Biodiversity Economy Strategy aims to leverage the biodiversity economy to promote conservation, and species and ecosystems management. This strategy will also promote growth and transformation in the biodiversity sector.

It is fully aligned with the goals of the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa's Biodiversity, which are Conservation, Sustainable Use, Fair, and Equitable Sharing of Benefits and Transformation.

"South Africa's biodiversity provides a wide array of benefits to the economy, society, and human well-being, which are dependent on intact ecosystems, healthy species populations and genetic diversity. South Africa supports the sustainable use of all that is valued in nature and promotes a diverse biodiversity-based economy that includes both non-consumptive and consumptive uses of all the benefits and services of biodiversity," Creecy said.

These uses include, amongst others, ecotourism, hunting, fishing, harvesting, boating, hiking, as well as cultural and spiritual uses, and their associated value chains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are diverse successful approaches and enterprises associated with the biodiversity economy, many of which leverage value from otherwise marginal production land and seascapes, and this diversity enhances ecological resilience and offers further potential for growth.

"Notwithstanding this, the White Paper identifies the challenge of practices within the sector that have brought the country into disrepute, including inappropriate and illegal practices, activities, or actions that compromise animal well-being and ecosystem and genetic integrity, and have negatively affected South Africa's reputation as a world leader in biodiversity conservation.

"As such, the White Paper also emphasises the importance of the duty of care, and ensuring the well-being of animals and nature more broadly," the Minister said.

While government promotes and supports sustainable use, this needs to balance ecological, social, and economic elements.

"It is not about leveraging every last cent for profit at the expense of others and of nature, but ensuring broadly inclusive growth with benefits that flow in a sustainable manner over the long term, and that gives due consideration to the social and societal context in which we operate," Creecy said.