South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address 12th Proudly SA Localisation Dinner

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday deliver a keynote address at the Localisation Dinner at the conclusion of the 12th Annual Buy Local Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Gauteng.

Hosted by Proudly South African, the Buy Local Summit serves as a platform for a diverse array of locally made products, ranging from small to medium-sized businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs, and government entities to larger corporations to engage with consumers and buyers.

The event emphasises the role of public procurement in driving economic growth by promoting local content, and encourages corporate South Africa to prioritise locally manufactured goods and services.

Building on the success of the inaugural Localisation Dinner held in March 2023, Proudly South African continues to champion the localisation agenda.

This year's dinner will honour companies that have demonstrated commitment to increasing local procurement within their supply chains, aligning with the President's call to bolster local industries.

The Localisation Dinner will also serve as an occasion to generate new pledges and commitments from the private sector and business leaders in attendance.