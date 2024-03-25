Tunisia: Deep Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Visible From Tunisia Monday

Tunis — The National Institute of Meteorology (French: INM) announced a deep penumbral lunar eclipse visible from Tunisia on Monday.

With an overall duration of 4 hours and 39 minutes, this eclipse began at 5:53 am (local time) and reached its maximum at 08:12 am, ending at 10:32 am.

95.6% of the moon is set to lie inside Earth's penumbral shadow, the added INM.

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when Earth's outer shadow falls on the Moon's face. It is easy to miss because most of the Moon is illuminated by sunlight.