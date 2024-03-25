Rwanda: Basketball - APR Edge Al Ittihad in Warm-Up Match

24 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR Basketball club, on Saturday, March 23, beat Egypt's Al Ittihad Alexandria 77-76 in a warm-up match played as part of the team's preparations for the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The game took place at STECOL basketball court. It was a closely contested encounter that required APR's guard Ntore Habimana to score a buzzer beater at the end of the fourth quarter to salvage the victory for his team.

ALSO READ: Basketball: Egypt's Al Ittihad arrives in Kigali for friendlies with APR

APR's Michael Dixon scored high 32 points and added 4 rebounds and four assists, while Williams Robeyns and Ntore Habimana added 15 and 11 points respectively.

Al Ittihad's Joseph Emmanuel and Haitham Kamal scored 20 and 12 points respectively.

APR will play a second warm-up game against Al Ittihad on March 25, at STECOL basketball court.

Following the friendlies against Al-Ittihad, APR is expected to play some more build-up matches before departing to Dakar to compete in the Sahara conference of the BAL in May.

The Rwandan champions are grouped in the Sahara Conference alongside formidable opponents such as Tunisia's US Monastir, Senegal's AS Douanes, and Nigerian champions Rivers Hoopers.

The Sahara Conference's regular season is scheduled to unfold from May 4 to May 12in Dakar, Senegal.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.