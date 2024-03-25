Rwanda: Basketball - APR Edge Al Ittihad in Warm-Up Match

APR Basketball club, on Saturday, March 23, beat Egypt's Al Ittihad Alexandria 77-76 in a warm-up match played as part of the team's preparations for the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The game took place at STECOL basketball court. It was a closely contested encounter that required APR's guard Ntore Habimana to score a buzzer beater at the end of the fourth quarter to salvage the victory for his team.

ALSO READ: Basketball: Egypt's Al Ittihad arrives in Kigali for friendlies with APR

APR's Michael Dixon scored high 32 points and added 4 rebounds and four assists, while Williams Robeyns and Ntore Habimana added 15 and 11 points respectively.

Al Ittihad's Joseph Emmanuel and Haitham Kamal scored 20 and 12 points respectively.

APR will play a second warm-up game against Al Ittihad on March 25, at STECOL basketball court.

Following the friendlies against Al-Ittihad, APR is expected to play some more build-up matches before departing to Dakar to compete in the Sahara conference of the BAL in May.

The Rwandan champions are grouped in the Sahara Conference alongside formidable opponents such as Tunisia's US Monastir, Senegal's AS Douanes, and Nigerian champions Rivers Hoopers.

The Sahara Conference's regular season is scheduled to unfold from May 4 to May 12in Dakar, Senegal.