Rwanda: Auto24 Rwanda Introduces Tesla Evs in Rwanda

AUTO24 Rwanda, a local car dealership, has introduced Tesla vehicles to the Rwandan market.

This follows a campaign initiated by the dealership in late 2023, inviting customers to trade in their traditional gasoline-powered cars for new electric models, facilitating a seamless transition toward electric mobility.

The unveiling ceremony for the first two Tesla Model Y cars took place on Friday, March 22.

Ivan Ruzibiza, the Country Manager of AUTO24 Rwanda, expressed the dealership's commitment to embracing e-mobility, highlighting its significance as the future of transportation. He also noted the government's introduction of incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and stimulate investment in this sector.

Commenting on the inaugural Tesla vehicles, Ruzibiza said: "The Tesla Model Y has quickly gained superstar status in the world of electric vehicles since its debut in 2019.

Boasting impressive range, affordability, spacious seating for up to five passengers (or seven with additional configurations), and a host of amenities, it continues to be a preferred option for electric vehicle enthusiasts globally.

The swift sale of our initial inventory just shows its appeal, and I'm confident that Rwandans will also appreciate its features."

In 2023, Tesla achieved a milestone by delivering 1.2 million Model Y vehicles, making it the best-selling vehicle worldwide for the year. The Model Y surpassed the Toyota Corolla, and was the first electric vehicle to claim this title.

With a cumulative total of over 2.16 million units delivered since its inception up to December 2023, the Model Y is among the most popular electric vehicles in history.

"These vehicles offer a range of benefits, including efficient energy usage, lower maintenance costs, an improved driving experience, and impressive performance. Unlike traditional fuel-powered vehicles that require frequent refueling, EV batteries have a longer lifespan. Moreover, internal combustion engines necessitate maintenance compared to EVs. Purchasing a Tesla or similar electric vehicle not only contributes to a cleaner environment but also enhances the nation's carbon credit value," he said.

Ruzibiza expressed that those interested in acquiring a Tesla, regardless of the model, are encouraged to visit their offices. "We're happy to provide tours and arrange test drives upon request.

Our aim is to offer a selection of 100-150 models of EVs for Rwandans to choose from, catering to various budgets. Private sector investment in charging infrastructure is crucial as more people transition to EVs."

"The increasing demand for fast charging stations across the country underscores the importance of starting this journey now."

Bugingo Ernest, the Automotive Commercial Director at AUTO24 Rwanda, highlighted the rapid global adoption of electric cars, particularly the Tesla Model Y, driven by concerns about climate change and technological advancements.

He emphasized the importance of changing mindsets regarding brand new and luxurious cars, stating that they are not exclusive to certain countries but accessible to all. With Tesla's CEO Elon Musk predicting that the Model Y could outsell the combined sales of the Models S, X, and 3, Bugingo said it was a game-changing release.

"The Model Y shares 75 percent of its parts with the Model 3, offering similar interior features and driving experience but in an SUV form factor, catering to a broader market segment," he added.

The Tesla Model Y 2024 Long Range is available at AUTO24 Rwanda for $58,000 (approximately Rwf74.1 million). This price may increase depending on any customization or additional features requested by clients.

Standard equipment for the Model Y includes LED headlights and tail-lights, a 15-inch touchscreen with FM/DAB radio, satellite navigation, Bluetooth, and voice control.

The vehicle also features synthetic leather upholstery, heated 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a power tailgate, tinted glass panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, and a 13-speaker sound system.

With a battery range of 660km and a capacity of 78.1Kwh, it can accelerate from 0 to 97km/h in 4.8 seconds. The Model Y comes with standard safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lane-centring assist, and blind-spot cameras, among others.

About AUTO24

RwandaAUTO24 Rwanda operates as part of the AUTO24.AFRICA network, a prominent pan-African enterprise specializing in sourcing, refurbishing, and selling brand new and pre-owned vehicles.

Since its inception in Ivory Coast in 2022, AUTO24.AFRICA has expanded its operations to include Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, and South Africa. The company aims to further extend its reach to 15-20 additional countries by 2028.

Owned by the Africar Group, headquartered in Australia, AUTO24 Rwanda is primarily backed by STELLANTIS, the world's third-largest automobile manufacturer by revenue.

The showroom and sales office are located at Joe House, KN 7 Rd, Muhima Sector, Nyarugenge District. AUTO24 Rwanda also maintains an office at Norrsken Kigali House. For further details, visit their website at https://auto24.rw/