Eritrea: Congress of Teachers Association in Central Region

24 March 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

- The Teachers Association in the Central Region convened its 8th congress on 23 March in Asmara.

Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the education office in the region, highlighted that the National Teachers Association stands as one of the prominent vocational associations in the country, encompassing both veteran and young teachers. He urged the association to establish sustainable training programs aimed at enhancing the capacity of teachers, thereby fostering the teaching-learning process.

Mr. Afwerki Gebrezgiabihier, chairman of the Teachers Association in the Central Region, urged participants to thoroughly assess the strengths and challenges and actively contribute to realizing the association's mission.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the administrative and financial reports, adopting various recommendations. Additionally, they elected an executive committee for a four-year term.

Mr. Simon Mehari, chairman of the National Teachers Association, called upon the newly elected executive committee members to work with commitment and diligence toward achieving the association's objectives.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.