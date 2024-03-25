Eritrea: Congress of Teachers Association in Central Region

- The Teachers Association in the Central Region convened its 8th congress on 23 March in Asmara.

Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the education office in the region, highlighted that the National Teachers Association stands as one of the prominent vocational associations in the country, encompassing both veteran and young teachers. He urged the association to establish sustainable training programs aimed at enhancing the capacity of teachers, thereby fostering the teaching-learning process.

Mr. Afwerki Gebrezgiabihier, chairman of the Teachers Association in the Central Region, urged participants to thoroughly assess the strengths and challenges and actively contribute to realizing the association's mission.

Participants engaged in extensive discussions on the administrative and financial reports, adopting various recommendations. Additionally, they elected an executive committee for a four-year term.

Mr. Simon Mehari, chairman of the National Teachers Association, called upon the newly elected executive committee members to work with commitment and diligence toward achieving the association's objectives.