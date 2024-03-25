Somalia: Nisa Detains Suspects Linked to Syl Hotel Siege

24 March 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has said that it has arrested suspects in connection with the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu last week.

In a brief statement, NISA announced the 16 suspects include some accused of owning the vehicles used in the attack, security forces working at checkpoints, and other people.

NISA added that Abdinasir Dahir Nor who is the person who made it possible for the Al-Shabaab vehicles carrying militants to enter Mogadishu and pass through the checkpoints.

The attack on the SYL hotel, which is located opposite the Somali Presidency caused the death of three soldiers and injuries of lawmakers, government officials, and civilians.

The arrest comes amid questions about how Al-Shabaab succeeded in bringing in vehicles loaded with explosives and armed men into the capital to attack the popular SYL Hotel.

Security checkpoints surround the SYL hotel as it is situated in the city's green zone.

