Somalia: Hirshabelle State President Fires Hiran Governor Amid Conflict

Jowhar, Somalia — The President of Hirshabelle Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Ali Guudlawe) dismissed the governor of the Hiran region Abdullahi Ahmed Moalin "Sufurow" and appointed Muse Salad Weheliye as his replacement.

A circular from the office of the President of Hirshabelle, Ali Guudlawe, has confirmed that Sufurow has been removed from office.

The dismissal has come after the recommendation of the Minister of Interior Hirshabelle that it is necessary to make changes in the administration of the Hiran region.

Before the appointment, the new governor of the Hiran region, Muse Salad Wehliye, was the Minister of Transport and Aviation of Hirshabelle State.

Sufurow has been in power for a short time and was the successor of Ali Jeyte, who was fired by Gudlaawe in June last year, a move that prompted the region's split from Hirshabelle state.

Since 2023, there has been an emerging feud between Hiran regional officials and President Gudlawe over the Hirshabelle leadership's proposal of a centralized tax collection plan.

Analysts are worried that the dispute will divert attention from the fight against Al-Shabaab militants and potentially reverse military gains made against the group in the past months.