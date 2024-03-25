Zimbabwe: Young Gems Fail to Qualify for World Youth Cup

24 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe Under 21 netball team on Saturday afternoon crashed all its hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Netball Youth Cup after losing 41-43 to Zambia at the qualifiers match played in South Africa.

The result was sweet revenge for Zambia who lost to Zimbabwe on Monday by 42-37.

The Young Gems finished fourth at a seven team tournament which served as a qualifying routine for Southern Africa for next year's global showcase.

At the end, Zambia, Malawi and hosts South Africa grabbed the three qualifying slots for the World Youth Cup, registering themselves as representatives for the region.

Young Gems won three of the seven games, finishing the tourney with six points that is three behind Zambia and Malawi, who were on third and second position, respectively.

South Africa was the best performing team at the tournament after finishing unbeaten with 14 points.

